Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $30.30 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 904,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 123,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 40,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,985. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.