Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 87,712 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,712 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 23.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,017. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

