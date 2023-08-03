Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.00. The stock had a trading volume of 341,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,679. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.