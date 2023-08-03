Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

