Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 247.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $315.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.22 and its 200-day moving average is $287.75. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

