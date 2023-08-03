Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.66. 570,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,109. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.