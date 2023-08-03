Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 196,069 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

