Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.62. 842,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,432. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.55.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.