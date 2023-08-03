Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.27-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27 to $4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. 3M reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after buying an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 341,075 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 398,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 234,963 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

