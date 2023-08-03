Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Roku by 4,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 653,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,220 shares of company stock worth $1,508,673 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.07. 2,447,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,623. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

