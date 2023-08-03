Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $1.12 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

SITM traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 114,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $163.20.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,263 shares in the company, valued at $13,622,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,100 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,622,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

