Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 65,797 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,797 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Hayward worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hayward by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 787,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,827. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $470,485.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock valued at $185,202,241. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

