Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 481,044 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,044 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Verra Mobility worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 113,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,062. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

