Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,005,000 after purchasing an additional 96,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,647. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

