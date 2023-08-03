Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,197 shares of company stock worth $18,241,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.92. 12,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.99. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.30 and a 1-year high of $264.18. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

