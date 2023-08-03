Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $727,000 Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.19% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,792. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $511.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
