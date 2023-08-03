Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $912,000 Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,216 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Lovesac by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 13,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $429.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

