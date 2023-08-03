Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,592 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 106,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STKL. Stephens initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

