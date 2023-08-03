Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,426 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,426. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.
INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
