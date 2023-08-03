Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 950.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after buying an additional 302,823 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 31.2% during the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 396,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

