Plug Power (PLUG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Plug Power has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plug Power by 671.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,509,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

