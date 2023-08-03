Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Down 7.8%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.37. 2,221,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,346,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLYA

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $386,900. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 451,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 250,090 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.