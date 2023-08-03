Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.47. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 294,745 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,435,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 953,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $609.44 million, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

