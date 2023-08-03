Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.46 million, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBI

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.