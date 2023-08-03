Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $13.18 on Thursday, hitting $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,216,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,025. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

