Pitcairn Co. Sells 394,118 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,118 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

