Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,695 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $169.73. 9,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,964. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

