Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.61 and its 200 day moving average is $419.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
