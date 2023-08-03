Pitcairn Co. Purchases 391 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $16.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.63. 1,051,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,695. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

