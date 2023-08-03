Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,753 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $1,564,421,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 784,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 222,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

