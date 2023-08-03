Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,118 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.23% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

