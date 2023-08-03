Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

