Pitcairn Co. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,352,000 after acquiring an additional 442,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 2,716,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

