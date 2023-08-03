Pitcairn Co. Has $1.36 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $685.97. 82,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.76. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,265 shares of company stock valued at $11,589,681. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

