Pitcairn Co. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $169.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

