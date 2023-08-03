Pitcairn Co. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 124,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.8% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.29. 325,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,905. The company has a market capitalization of $428.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

