Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 22,004 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 61,073 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $604,029,000,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

