Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,788 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,517,000 after purchasing an additional 990,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 465,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,468. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

