Piper Sandler Raises Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $48.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $41.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,679,843.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares in the company, valued at $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,235 shares of company stock worth $21,644,274. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

