Piper Sandler Increases OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $16.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.66. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

