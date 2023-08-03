Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.61.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 5,868,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,688,201. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

