Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.

Pinterest Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,918 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.