Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.61.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,176. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,553,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

