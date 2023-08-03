Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.61.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 8,858,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,709,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,918. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

