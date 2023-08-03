Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.61.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE PINS traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,580,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.