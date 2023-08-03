Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. 7,484,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,702,481. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,553,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,553,376.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 394,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 71,549 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

