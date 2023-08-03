Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.61.

NYSE:PINS remained flat at $27.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,118,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,918. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

