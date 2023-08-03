Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 10,008,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,719,554. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,553,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,553,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,918 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

