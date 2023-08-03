Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 3.0 %

PNW traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 317,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.