Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 823,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

